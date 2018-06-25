Macedonia has no Plan B, says PM Zaev

Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia has no Plan B. Nearly 80% of the citizens said they want Macedonia to be part of the EU and NATO. I'm confident the citizens will reach the decision in a referendum, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Monday in an interview with 1TV.

It is important that the member states of the EU and NATO conveyed an encouraging message regarding Macedonia, according to him.

"Macedonia not only delivered success and friendship, it also delivered a model on how to settle 30-year disputes. Macedonia is a model that can be implemented. I have no doubts, I know that they will send an encouraging message. They have to," PM Zaev stressed.

Referring to France's position about EU enlargement, Zaev said that France was a friend of Macedonia and that in fact the country had no problem with Macedonia.

"I'm happy that today many countries have been encouraging France to make a positive decision. Probably, France's position comes as a result of some differences within the country. France is a great friend of Macedonia," he said.

As regards the name agreement, the PM said it was a fair deal based on facts and Greece was 'our supporter.'

"PM Alexis Tsipras yesterday had talks with the President of France at a migration meeting. Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has been holding phone calls every day as if he was lobbying for his own country. The citizens should be aware of this. I want us to build sincere friendship and mutual respect," Premier Zaev said.

On a name referendum, Zaev said Macedonia should hold a referendum to allow the people 'to have the final say.'

Asked whether he would step down had the referendum failed, PM Zaev said he would resign adding that he was very confident that it would succeed. ba/21:57

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.