EU's General Affairs Council to decide on Macedonia accession talks

Skopje, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - The EU's General Affairs Council (GAC) is to decide Tuesday in Luxembourg on opening accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania.

Ahead of the General Affairs Council meeting on June 25-26, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has again urged member-states to reward Macedonia's progress, MIA reports from Brussels.

"The recommendation of the European Commission is to open negotiations with both Skopje and Tirana, this process needs to be merit-based, meaning that when there is progress, this needs to be recognized, encouraged and accompanied. I hope the member-states will take the right decision," Mogherini told reporters prior to the Foreign Affairs Council.

In our opinion, as long as the European Commission started and set a horizon this summer to launch formal negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, we will have to deliver the promise we made, says Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias in an interview with EURACTIV.com.

FM Kotzias appeals to all sides to understand that there are indeed problems with these countries, but by joining a monitoring and screening process, they can solve them more efficiently.

"I’ve told my counterparts they can be as strict as they want. But we must not block that prospect. I am afraid that if a date for accession is not given to North Macedonia, all this effort we made with great sacrifices and compromises from both sides, could be jeopardised. Furthermore, if one of the two countries starts the negotiations, and let’s say, Albania is left out, this will create a state of instability in the region," says FM Kotzias.

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said Monday regarding the opening negotiations for Macedonia and Albania that both countries have fulfilled their tasks and EU's credibility is at stake, MIA reports from Brussels.

I hope that the EU members could find a compromise that for us would imply a clear political decision for the opening of membership negotiations, Macedonia's Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Monday.

It is important that the member states of the EU and NATO conveyed an encouraging message regarding Macedonia, PM Zaev said.

"Macedonia not only delivered success and friendship, it also delivered a model on how to settle 30-year disputes. Macedonia is a model that can be implemented. I have no doubts, I know that they will send an encouraging message. They have to," PM Zaev stressed.

Referring to France's position about EU enlargement, Zaev said that France was a friend of Macedonia and that in fact the country had no problem with Macedonia.

Regarding the possibility of Macedonia obtaining a date for start of EU accession negotiations, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani says a failure to take this decision would create a negative environment in the country, namely sacrifice being made without a reward.

"This could have a negative reflection on the referendum, and the name agreement will fail if the referendum fails. If the name agreement fails, the ideas of EU and NATO accession fall too," stresses Osmani.

If EU Foreign Ministers fail to reach decision on Macedonia EU accession talks, then the final decision will be taken at EU summit in Brussels on June 28-29. ik/ba/sk/08:40

