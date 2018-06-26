МИА Лого
Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 

Tuesday, June 26, 2018  11:15 AM

Asselborn says mistake if Macedonia, Albania not given accession talks date

Luxembourg, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said Tuesday the failure to give a date for the Macedonia and Albania's accession talks would be a political mistake.

Ahead of the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, FM Asselborn expressed hope that ministers will find a way out of the impasse and give the green light for the start of the accession talks for both countries. ik/11:14

