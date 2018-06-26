Mancevski-Gabriel: European Commission is Macedonia's partner in ICT projects

Skopje, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - Lowering of roaming prices, development of instruction programme in elementary and secondary schools for digital skills and modernization of administration remain in the focus of the Government and the Ministry of Information Society and Administration (MISA), in partnership with the European Commission, agreed Minister Damjan Mancevski and European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel in Sofia on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on the European Commission document related to series of measures supporting the realization of digital transformation projects, MISA said in a press release.

Mancevski briefed Gabriel on the establishment of a digital forum on ICT, including representatives of chambers of commerce, business community, academic community and civil society organizations, serving as an expert and advisory body in the IT field.

Commissioner Gabriel supported the initiative and offered support and expertise from the European Commission for all projects in the digital transformation field.

Discussions also tackled Macedonia's initiative to host the first regional Cyber Security Academy, reads the press release. ik/12:00

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.