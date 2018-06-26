Increased cooperation for more efficient management of security risks: conference

Skopje, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - Continual and coordinated cooperation is required among countries in managing contemporary security challenges, leading to unity in the common fight against crime. At the end of the day, priorities and challenges change, but the goal of cooperation was and will always be the stability of our countries and the safety of our citizens, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski at the annual meeting of defense and security committees of SEE parliaments on Tuesday.

Minister Spasovski said the main security challenges of countries in Southeast Europe are terrorism, migrant smuggling, human trafficking, production and distribution of narcotics, arms trafficking, economic and cyber crime.

"Taking into consideration the link of terrorism with violent extremism and the religious heterogeneity of population in Macedonia, one can clearly recognize the threat of ethnically-motivated violent extremism that leads to terrorism. Furthermore, social networks, forums, websites significantly support terrorism and violent extremism. During this period we have not identified any security indicators that could potentially destabilize Macedonia, be it by criminal-terrorist groups or participation of Macedonian nationals in Islamist para-military groups," said Spasovski.

According to him, migrant smuggling is still present and its intensity changes depending on the political decisions and measures undertaken in the region and EU.

Parliament Vice Speaker Frosina Tasevska Remenski also addressed the conference, saying migration requires increased cooperation among EU member-states and the Balkans.

"Macedonia's EU and NATO accession is exceptionally important so that the country can be a part of the global processes of protecting national security and guaranteeing regional security. In this way we can detect early and prevent subversive activities by foreign intelligence services that do not want the region to be part of EU and NATO," said Remenski.

Jeff Goldstein, Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, said the organization is working on coordination of contact-centers in regional countries, towards solving problems in real time. He expressed hope over the establishment of a joint contact center at the Macedonia-Greece border.

"Migration is one of the main challenges in the region. The numbers given by our hosts show a small but not insignificant rise in the number of refugees, as well as the emergence of new routes for migrants on the way to EU's north. These are routes bypassing this country, going towards Bosnia-Herzegovina and then upwards to the EU. This requires a coordinated approach. Our mission is working with a number of stakeholders in the country to assist it in establishing a system that identifies the roles of each agency in case of a repeated wave of migrants, similar to that of couple of years ago," said Goldstein. ik/12:24

