Zaev expects to see more investments from Austria

Skopje, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - PM Zoran Zaev urged Tuesday in Vienna Austrian businessmen to promote economic cooperation with Macedonia, which develops good economic climate, expects to open Euro-Atlantic path and becomes attractive country for foreign investments.

Zaev, who began his official visit to Austria with the meeting in the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, said that the agreement with Greece closes the bilateral issue, which stands in the way of Macedonia’s integration and the country is taking serious reform steps in line with the European standards which guarantee predictability and stability of business climate in our country, Government Press Service told.

“We have overcome the political crisis, we have stabilized the state by building a society for all, we are making substantial reform for the rule of law and establishing legal state, therefore we have received a clear EC recommendation. Now rightfully, we expect date for opening EU accession talks. We also expect extending NATO invitation. This for us means stability, security, new investments, new jobs, economic development, Zaev said, who is accompanied by Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and FM Nikola Dimitrov.

Zaev expressed hope that the number of the Austrian investors will increase in Macedonia thus receiving similar encouraging response from the representatives of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.

“Austrian businessmen assessed that opportunities for development of the economic cooperation are opened following the positive changes in Macedonia. Austrian businessmen supported that call of Zaev and Angjusev to help with Austrian experience in regard to education aimed at creating skilled and competitive workers,” press release reads.

Government’s Economic Growth Plan was presented before Austrian business with which as Angjusev said, the Government shows understanding for the businessmen and the working conditions of the workers.

First, we work on the rule of law which is important, the investors to feel safe, then we are building a stable country through the reforms and Euro-Atlantic perspectives and lastly, economic measures based on transparent and encouraging approach to every investor, Angjusev said explaining the benefits for investing in free economic zones and financial support of the state for companies.

Zaev will hold a tête-tête meeting in Vienna with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, followed by a working lunch of government delegations of both countries and a joint press conference of Zaev and Kurz. sk/13:56

