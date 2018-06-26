Still no outcome on Macedonia accession talks, decision could be delayed until EU summit

Luxembourg, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - France and the Netherlands continue to oppose the start of Macedonia's EU accession talks, fearing the decision could have a negative effect at home. Paris and Amsterdam favor a postponement of the decision until after the European elections in the spring of 2019, MIA learns from diplomatic sources in the EU Council.

However, both France and the Netherlands are aware that Macedonia must be acknowledged following the name agreement with Greece, and especially in light of the coming referendum. Other member-states, led by Germany, insist that the French-Dutch proposal is not a good option.

The ministers are currently holding informal discussions on the issue at the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

If there is no agreement today, the issue could be tackled by the heads of state and government at the Council meeting on Thursday. ik/13:35

###

