Decision on accession negotiations crucial for name agreement, Macedonia's future, Zaev tells EU counterparts

Skopje, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has sent letters to counterparts of European Union member-states, urging them to support the merit-based and deserved decision for the start of Macedonia's EU accession negotiations, including a timeline in the process.

PM Zaev informs his EU colleagues about the name agreement reached with Greece, as well as the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The agreement represents a historic opportunity for overcoming of the dispute, which has burdened bilateral relations for over 25 years, preventing our Euro-Atlantic path," reads the letter.

He also refers to the recent ratification of the agreement in the Macedonian Parliament, Greece's notifications to the EU and NATO regarding its approval of Macedonia's accession to these institutions, followed by the referendum this fall and the subsequent constitutional revision.

"The support of EU member-states is of enormous importance for the agreement's realization and its potential benefits for both countries, the region of Southeast Europe and Europe in general," reads the letter.

Therefore, Zaev adds, I seek your support for the start of Macedonia's accession talks in light of the European Council.

"Such a decision will recognize the reform processes and give impetus to further reforms. In addition, the decision will have a crucial contribution in creating the necessary positive environment for successful completion of steps stipulated in the name agreement, towards implementing the delicately balanced compromise," underlines PM Zaev. ik/14:14

