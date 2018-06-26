Zaev, Kurz hopeful that France's Macron will make 'pro-European' decision

Skopje, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - Austria strongly supports Macedonia involving the opening of accession talks with the European Union, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference in Vienna alongside Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Zaev on Tuesday held talks with Kurz, followed by working lunch of the government delegations and a joint news conference, the government said in a press release.

Macedonia, Chancellor Kurz said, deserves to be allowed by the EU to start negotiating for membership. Austria will do everything it can for the EU Council to reach a positive decision about Macedonia, according to him.

Kurz urged the citizens in Macedonia in the upcoming referendum to support the name deal with Greece, which paves the way for integration into Euro-Atlantic organizations.

PM Zaev thanked Chancellor Kurz for his open support.

"This is all the more proof that Macedonia in Austria recognizes a true, great and sincere friend, and on behalf of the citizens of my country I thank you. On behalf of the citizens of Macedonia I congratulate you on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Austria, which has always played an important role in political and regional processes," stated Zaev.

The encouragement conveyed today by Austria's head of government two days ahead to the EU Council of Ministers is important, namely Austria supports the opening of accession negotiations of the EU with Macedonia.

"Austria takes over the presidency with the Council of the EU as of July 1, and I also congratulate you on this. I sincerely believe that during Austria's presidency, the EU members will adopt the EC's recommendations for the opening of negotiations with Macedonia," the Premier noted.

We expect, he added, positive news for Macedonia and a decision on a date to open accession talks from the Council of Ministers, which will reflect the reform-oriented and good neighborly policy we have been committed to.

"We expect Macedonia to become the 30th member of NATO, for which we have been encouraged by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg. Macedonia is good news for the Balkans and from here I am sending yet another important message," stressed PM Zaev.

Both Macedonia and the region, he said, need Euro-Atlantic integration to enable political stability and security and to pave the way for economic development of the whole Western Balkans region, including Macedonia.

"At the same time, both Europe and the democratic world need Euro-Atlantic perspectives, because they will eliminate domestic and foreign destabilizing influences," Zaev stated.

According to him, Austria is an important investor in Macedonia after rise in exchange of goods has been registered.

The two interlocutors concurred that there was room to further strengthen economic cooperation in the interest of the citizens of the two countries, stated the press release.

Also, PM Zaev praised the upcoming presidency of Austria for intending to focus on the Euro-Atlantic perspectives of the Western Balkans.

Asked to comment on France's position over the setting of a date for start of accession talks with Macedonia, Zaev said he understood France's internal debate involving the EU enlargement.

"Macedonia is not seeking EU membership right away, the country wants the streak of motivation from the EU to continue. I believe (President Emmanuel) Macron will make a decision that will resume this motivation," responded Zaev.

Austria's Kurz said he believed that the French President would make a 'pro-European' decision and that France would reach a positive decision.

Asked about President Gjorge Ivanov's criticism of the name deal and the possible outcome of the referendum if there were no date for Macedonia, Premier Zaev voiced optimism that the referendum would be successful.

"Even if the EU failed to give a date, we would not give up on the European values, however this is the reason why France and the EU should be encouraging my country," Zaev told the press conference in Vienna held alongside his host, Chancellor Kurz. ba/18:12

