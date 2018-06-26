Macedonia: Conditional opening of EU talks in June 2019

Luxembourg, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - Conditional opening of negotiations with the EU in June 2019, it has been decided, MIA reports citing diplomatic sources.

The Council of the EU recommends opening of membership negotiations in June 2019 under four conditions: implementation of the urgent reform priorities, implementation of the name deal, positive report of the European Commission and decision of the Council of the EU.

Reform progress has been also noted as a condition for the opening of talks.

Provided that the conditions are met, the first intergovernmental conference will be held in late 2019.

The General Affairs Council (GAC) kicked off its meeting earlier today with a discussion on enlargement. Each member elaborated their position.

Ahead of the GAC meeting, several ministers have revealed their starting positions.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said that it was important for the Netherlands to see a proof that reforms were being implemented in a sustainable manner and that it took time.

Michael Roth, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, said that Berlin was prepared to give the green light for the start of Macedonia and Albania's EU accession talks.

"The German government is ready to support Albania and Macedonia on their way to the EU. We are ready to give the green light and I would like to encourage our friends, the Netherlands and France, to join us," Roth told reporters before the start of the GAC meeting in Luxembourg. ba/19:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.