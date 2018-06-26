PM Zaev: Yet another major recognition for our country
- Tuesday, June 26, 2018 8:27 PM
Skopje, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - Yet another glorious day for the Republic of Macedonia. Yet another recognition for our country, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a statement posted on his Facebook profile after the EU Council approved the opening of membership negotiations in June 2019.
"The European Union and the leaders of all member states have recognized the Republic of Macedonia as a country of positive changes, of dynamic process of reforms, of inclusion and social dialogue. A country settling disputes with the neighbors with a strong, well-intentioned political will and a country of citizens that have shown they have a clear vision for European future," said Zaev.
According to him, the path of reforms and the process of building the country according to European rules is an irreversible process.
"We remain on the course of reforms. We have set a concrete goal," the Macedonian PM wrote on Facebook. ba/20:26
