EU to open accession negotiations with Macedonia in June 2019

Luxembourg, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - The path towards opening of accession talks with the European Union in June 2019 has been paved provided that Macedonia maintains its reform progress, especially the urgent reform priorities, the Council of the EU decided Tuesday following a long debate on enlargement in which the recommendations for negotiations for Macedonia and Albania were considered.

The Council of Ministers expects the European Commission next year to release a report focusing on reforms in public administration, fight against corruption, judicial reforms and reforms of intelligence services.

In June 2019, unless the reform momentum in Macedonia is preserved, the first inter-governmental conference will take place soon after. It will in fact officially mark the start of negotiations, MIA's correspondent reports.

In the meantime, the European Commission has said it is willing to start preparing the negotiations, which is already approved by the Council of the EU.

EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn said the Commission will launch the screening process in rule of law 'as of tomorrow.' The screening process is a technical tool to assess the capacity of a candidate country to open a certain chapter. The chapter of rule of law is the first one to be opened and the last one to be closed in making sure that rule of law reforms are sustainable and permanent.

France and the Netherlands have been against any date for negotiations to be set for Macedonia, because they think the reform progress is still very fresh to have resulted in any permanent results.

After tough discussions with the other member countries, a compromise was found that involves a date only under the above-mentioned conditions.

Moreover, Albania could also start negotiations with the EU next year only after it meets similar conditions. ba/21:03

