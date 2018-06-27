Presentation of innovative solutions for new management system of passenger and freight traffic
- Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:54 AM
Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Fund for Innovations and Technology Development and Ministry of Transport and Communications organise Wednesday a presentation of innovative solutions for a new management system of passenger and freight traffic “PristAPP transport.”
The budget of the project proposal can amount to MKD 5 million that will be fully covered by Fund for Innovations and Technology Development.
Public call for funding projects was opened from April 18 until May 20. The aim is to facilitate access to public services by citizens as well as greater efficiency and transparency in the work of the public sector.
Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski and Fund for Innovations and Technology Development Director Jovan Despotovski are to address the presentation of projects. sk/09:52
