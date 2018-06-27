МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 

Ex-UN head hopes name issue to be resolved 'once and for all'

Wednesday, June 27, 2018  1:38 PM

Ex-UN head hopes name issue to be resolved

Athens, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - The fact that a name solution was reached is encouraging, but it is concerning that there is discontent among the people, according to Ban Ki-moon.

The former UN chief has expressed hope that the decades-long dispute between the countries will be fully closed as soon as possible, MIA's Athens correspondent reports citing his statement to ANA-MPA news agency.

"I am very much encouraged by the fact that both sides have agreed to resolve this longstanding name issue. At the same time I am also concerned that there is certain discontent among the people," the former UN Secretary General told the Greek news agency.

"I sincerely hope that this name issue will be resolved once and for all as soon as possible. This name issue has been preventing both countries from promoting a concilatory and much more cooperative relationship. At the same it has also affected both countries in extending the cooperative relationship not only among Europeans but other countries; of course the United Nations too. I sincerely hope that they will make the final push," Ban Ki-moon added. ba/13:36

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Russell Crowe will play Roger Ailes in new Showtime biopic

Russell Crowe will portray Roger Ailes in a new Sh...

Pantera drummer and co-founder, Vinnie Paul, dies at 54

Vinnie Paul, the drummer and co-founder of iconic ...

Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket on way to child detention center

First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read '...

New Zealand PM welcomes baby girl; first world leader to give birth in decades

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a baby girl on T...

Lion shot dead at Belgium zoo

A lion has been shot dead at a zoo in Belgium afte...

Top