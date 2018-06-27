МИА Лого
Wednesday, June 27, 2018  2:07 PM

FM Dimitrov in farewell meeting with UK Ambassador Garrett

Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held Wednesday farewell meeting with the outgoing UK Ambassador to Macedonia, Charles Garrett, the Foreign Ministry (MoFA) said.

Minister Dimitrov praised the important role of Ambassador Garrett in the development of bilateral relations. He said that his professionalism and personal engagement were of utmost importance to improve cooperation in various fields, from the most pressing political issues - NATO and EU integration, to support to reforms in Macedonia's administration, education, judiciary, democracy and social cohesion, and reforms in the security system.

Underlying that Macedonia deeply appreciated the support of the UK government, Dimitrov thanked Garrett for his sincere friendship and committed engagement during his four-year term in Skopje.

We, Dimitrov added, hope that the United Kingdom will continue to be a strong supporter of Macedonia and its Euro-Atlantic strategic goals.

In the meeting, FM Dimitrov presented Ambassador Garrett with a plaque of appreciation for his tireless efforts to promote the countries' friendship and cooperation. ba/14:06

