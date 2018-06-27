МИА Лого
Vucic says Serbia backs any deal between Skopje and Athens

Wednesday, June 27, 2018  2:44 PM

Belgrade, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday that Serbia 'supports any deal reached between Skopje and Athens.'

However, Vucic noted, Serbia must respect the position of Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov and the position of PM Zoran Zaev, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Asked to comment on Serbia's stance involving the Skopje-Athens name deal, the President said that those were internal matters that wouldn't be interfered by Serbia.

"We don't interfere in internal affairs and we want the issue to be solved peacefully," Vucic said speaking to reporters after a military exercise in the Serbian city of Kraljevo. ba/14:43

