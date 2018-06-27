Norway backs NATO membership invitation for Macedonia at upcoming summit

Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Norway strongly supports Macedonia in joining NATO and the clear support is upheld by a decision of the Norwegian government backing NATO's membership invitation to Macedonia, concluded the ministers of defense of Macedonia and Norway, Radmila Sekerinska and Frank Bakke-Jensen.

At their meeting in Oslo, the ministers said that the 'brave' decisions recently reached were paving the way for Macedonia to receive the much-anticipated and deserved invitation to join NATO, the Macedonian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"It took vision and leadership to solve the decades-long dispute with Greece. The solution is also a strategic step for the two countries. The Balkan region has shown that it isn't the root of all problems, but it serves as a model for the settlement of European problems and challenges. It's not something we see often. Now, Macedonia is expecting strong recognition of everything it has accomplished, i.e. invitation to join the Alliance and the opening of EU accession talks," Sekerinska said in the meeting.

The Macedonian Minister noted that stability, security and prosperity in the Balkans would be strengthened through a boost of the Euro-Atlantic integration processes in Macedonia, which is also a precondition for a safer Europe.

Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen welcomed the positive development of events considering the name dispute between Macedonia and Greece, MoD said in a press release.

"This is an encouragement for transformation and stability in the entire region. Our support to Macedonia for becoming a NATO member is unwavering," Jensen said informing Sekerinska that Norway at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels would respond positively regarding a membership invitation for Macedonia.

In Oslo, Minister Sekerinska also met with Ingvild Næss Stubs, state secretary in the Norwegian government, Audun Halvorsen, Foreign Ministry's state secretary, and Anniken Huitfeldt, chair of the parliamentary committee for foreign affairs and defense. ba/15:30

