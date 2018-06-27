EC starts preparatory work for Macedonia, Albania negotiations

Brussels, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission briefed Wednesday that preparations for the accession negotiations of Macedonia and Albania would begin after yesterday's conclusions of the General Affairs Council.

"The Commission now starts the necessary preparatory work as stated in the Council conclusions and we will continue to support the two countries to achieve further tangible and sustained results, in particular on the judiciary reforms, including fight against corruption, public administration sectors, which have a great impact on the daily life of citizens," said EC spokesman Margaritis Schinas.

According to the Council decision, Macedonia and Albania will be able to launch the accession negotiations in June 2019 once the required conditions are met. ik/15:38

