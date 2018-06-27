EC starts preparatory work for Macedonia, Albania negotiations
- Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:39 PM
Brussels, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission briefed Wednesday that preparations for the accession negotiations of Macedonia and Albania would begin after yesterday's conclusions of the General Affairs Council.
"The Commission now starts the necessary preparatory work as stated in the Council conclusions and we will continue to support the two countries to achieve further tangible and sustained results, in particular on the judiciary reforms, including fight against corruption, public administration sectors, which have a great impact on the daily life of citizens," said EC spokesman Margaritis Schinas.
According to the Council decision, Macedonia and Albania will be able to launch the accession negotiations in June 2019 once the required conditions are met. ik/15:38
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:30 PM | EU chief says Europe must prepare for the worst with Trump
European Council President Donald Tusk says the European Union must prepare for the worst due to the...
- 5:02 PM | Athens supports Skopje in EU and NATO, everything in hands of member-states
Ambassador Dimitris Yannakakis said Wednesday that Greece supports Macedonia in EU and NATO based on...
- 4:49 PM | Greece's floods: No reports of Macedonian tourists asking for assistance
Macedonian tourists vacationing in Greece so far haven't sought help and haven't reported any damage...
- 4:46 PM | Zaev to meet Tusk on Thursday
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels at ...
- 4:38 PM | Luxembourg FM Asselborn gives MIA insight into the compromise over Macedonia's accession talks
The ten-hour discussion over a compromise among EU member-states regarding the accession talks for M...