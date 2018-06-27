Luxembourg FM Asselborn gives MIA insight into the compromise over Macedonia's accession talks

Brussels, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - The ten-hour discussion over a compromise among EU member-states regarding the accession talks for Macedonia and Albania resulted in a positive outcome thanks to Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, who spoke to MIA over the phone on Wednesday.

About five o'clock in the afternoon, following difficult talks, quarrels and lots of frustration, as well as the impossibility to reach an agreement over the text related to the Macedonia and Albania accession negotiations, the EU FMs were preparing to give up on any conclusions about the enlargement and move towards the other topics on the agenda - Poland and Brexit. The issue was set to be forwarded either to the countries' leaders at the June 28 EU Council meeting or delayed for a following meeting of the General Affairs Council in July or September.

"If we hadn't reached a compromise yesterday, how would have leaders found one at the Summit?, asks Asselborn.

France, the Netherlands, and Denmark to some extent, did not budge over the date, the Intergovernmental Conference, as well as the wording, namely should the text read "the Council has decided to open negotiations".

German Minister of State Michael Roth left the meeting sometime after five o'clock, saying discussions about Macedonia are "disappointing", in reference to France's inflexibility.

However, this came without knowing that Asselborn, a foreign minister since 2004 and a good connoisseur of the European negotiating methods, would attempt to give the compromise one last chance.

"I told myself we should not repeat 2016, when we produced no conclusions. What would be the consequences? For your government, the Greek government. I said that your country has been a candidate since 2005 and that the name issue is a step away from a solution. For Albania, the situation is quite different than 7-8 years ago. People were killed there during elections, now the situation between the ruling and opposition parties has improved," says Asselborn.

He says this is not a free ticket for both countries, but an encouragement to stay on the right path of reforms.

In an attempt to balance positions, Asselborn said the screening process (overview of the legislation towards preparing the country for the start of negotiations) in Macedonia would be carried out before the real opening of the negotiations, that the European elections would have passed by June 2019, so steps could be taken towards an Intergovernmental Conference, if the conditions are met.

The conclusions read "the Council sets out the path towards opening accession negotiations in June 2019" and as soon as the decision is endorsed, the first Intergovernmental Conference could be scheduled. The negotiating chapters are opened during Intergovernmental Conferences.

"And then the word 'decide' happened. I told them, if I decide to go to the train station, I will not say 'I have decided to go to the train station' but 'I am going to the train station,'" says Asselborn.

Therefore, the wording was settled by using a little bit of creativity and flexibility, with France satisfied by having the accession talks date after the European elections, at the same time "agrees to respond positively" which means the same as "decides".

Afterwards, Asselborn talked to Macedonian FM Nikola Dimitrov, who thanked his Luxembourg counterpart for his efforts and the compromise, which he said "is not ideal". But, European compromises are rarely ideal.

However, the wording left a bitter taste among a portion of the Macedonian public - could the ministers hold the same show when negotiations are scheduled to begin next year?

"No, I am sure about this. What we have done here is a will to move forward and I cannot imagine having the same debate next year. Let's not speculate, now we are on the right track, this issue is too sensitive and too important, you and the EU should maintain composure," Asselborn tells MIA.

After the difficult discussions yesterday, Asselborn received an applause and says jokingly "even from my Hungarian colleague and we are not always friends", since the Luxembourg FM is the only European minister in office who openly asked for suspension of Hungary's right to vote due to violation of democratic standards.

The compromise, although not ideal, is proof that the EU is not giving up on the region, and despite efforts by some member-states, the consensus over the Western Balkans' European perspective is alive, although sometime coming late.

"Now we are on the road, focus on your country," recommends Asselborn and adds that at the end of the day, reforms are implemented for the sake of the country and its citizens. ik/16:31

