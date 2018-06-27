Greece's floods: No reports of Macedonian tourists asking for assistance

Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian tourists vacationing in Greece so far haven't sought help and haven't reported any damages after popular tourists spots in Halkidiki have been hit by floods caused by torrential rain, said Macedonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to information from police authorities in Greece, there are no reported cases of injured Macedonian nationals after the country was hit by a storm.

Macedonian citizens in Greece are urged to contact the General Consulate of Macedonia in Thessaloniki by calling 00306987200410, the MoFA said in a statement.

Travel agencies contacted by MIA say there are no cancellations of accommodations so far.

Tourists vacationing in Greece have been posting photos and videos on social networks of flooded streets and vehicles after heavy rain hit the Greek peninsula, especially Sithonia. ba/16:48

###

