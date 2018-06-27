Zaev to meet Tusk on Thursday
- Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:46 PM
Brussels, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels at 2 p.m. on Thursday, diplomatic sources told MIA.
The meeting will take place before the start of the European Council.
PM Zaev will take part June 28-29 at the Crans Montana Forum, addressing panel "South-Eastern Europe and the EU Accession". ik/16:43
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:30 PM | EU chief says Europe must prepare for the worst with Trump
European Council President Donald Tusk says the European Union must prepare for the worst due to the...
- 5:02 PM | Athens supports Skopje in EU and NATO, everything in hands of member-states
Ambassador Dimitris Yannakakis said Wednesday that Greece supports Macedonia in EU and NATO based on...
- 4:49 PM | Greece's floods: No reports of Macedonian tourists asking for assistance
Macedonian tourists vacationing in Greece so far haven't sought help and haven't reported any damage...
- 4:46 PM | Zaev to meet Tusk on Thursday
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels at ...
- 4:38 PM | Luxembourg FM Asselborn gives MIA insight into the compromise over Macedonia's accession talks
The ten-hour discussion over a compromise among EU member-states regarding the accession talks for M...