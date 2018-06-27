МИА Лого
Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 

Zaev to meet Tusk on Thursday

Wednesday, June 27, 2018  4:46 PM

Brussels, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels at 2 p.m. on Thursday, diplomatic sources told MIA.

The meeting will take place before the start of the European Council.

PM Zaev will take part June 28-29 at the Crans Montana Forum, addressing panel "South-Eastern Europe and the EU Accession". ik/16:43

