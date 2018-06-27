Spasovski: Macedonia in no position to host migrant camps

Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is in no position to host migrant camps, Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski told the Rose-Roth seminar in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister Spasovski said the country already has two transit camps for short stay of migrants and the situation at the country's borders is currently favorable.

Regarding the management of a possible future mass influx of migrants, he said the country has extended the state of crisis at the southern and northern borders, while police officers from eight European states have been deployed at the Macedonia-Greece border since the end of 2015. The text of the agreement with Frontex over the deployment of agency's forces, if required, has also been harmonized.

"Due to its position, Macedonia has found itself in the center of the migrant crisis and is one of the countries that carried most of the burden in the management efforts. About 800,000 migrants transited the country in 2015 and 2016, which is more than one-third of the country's population," noted Spasovski.

The country's full capacities were engaged in the management of the situation, which was seen as a success by all national and international factors.

"Challenges in the field did not end by the closure of the Western Balkans migrant route. We have witnessed permanent illegal attempts to revive the route. Migrants are still trying to illegally transit to the north and their final destinations, either individually or assisted by smugglers," added Spasovski.

There has been an increasing tendency of illegal attempts to enter the country at the southern border, with more than 3,000 prevented in the first five months of 2018, the same as the whole of 2017.

"Most concerning is the fact that a large portion of the illegal migrants use the services of smugglers, not only in Macedonia but the region in general. In this way, criminal groups make large profits, while migrants put their lives at risk. The uprooting of this phenomenon is one of our priorities," said Spasovski and referred to the establishment of a national anti-migrant smuggling unit back in March.

The Minister of Interior underlined that the successful management of illegal migration requires joint approach and coordinated response by all stakeholders in the region and beyond, as well as timely information exchange, early warning system, but also joint operational activities. ik/18:20

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.