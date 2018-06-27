EU commissioner Hahn believes in successful referendum

Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - I believe in a successful referendum and a NATO invitation at the coming summit, said Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn on Wednesday.

In an interview with Telma TV station, Hahn says yesterday's decision is clear that EU accession negotiations will begin, but Macedonia must deliver reforms in a year, starting from now.

"This is a clear task, perspective and huge reward for the achievements over the past few weeks. We must realize that reforms should be delivered within a year," stresses the commissioner.

The decision has been made and there will be no further discussions at the EU Council.

"The job is done, people in the country can rely on this outcome. Now we have to start preparing the negotiations," says Hahn and adds that the rule of law and media freedom will be in the focus of the screening process.

Regarding France's opposition, he says the majority of EU member-states have strongly supported the opening of negotiations, recognizing Macedonia's progress.

"A few were skeptical but not against. It is important that the majority was 'in favor'. The rest had their concerns, but it was nothing that cannot be solved. This is not unusual for the EU, having in mind there are 28 members and the same number of different opinions," explains Hahn, saying each member-state has the right to exercise the veto right during the accession process.

He says Macedonian citizens have the right to a better and dignified future.

"Now we can really work on this. After all these years and problems, the country looks to a better future," underlines Commissioner Hahn. ik/20:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.