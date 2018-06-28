Public call to subsidize low-cost airlines
Skopje, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski will present Thursday the details of announced public call for subsidizing low-cost airlines.
Over €5 million in subsidies in the next three years are foreseen within the public call.
Earlier, the Government adopted the programme and the regulation on financial support for domestic and foreign air carriers.
The contract with the low-cost airline Wizz Air expires this month. Sugareski recently underlined that subsidies for low-cost airlines continue and the aim is to direct more flights to Ohrid Airport. sk/09:55
