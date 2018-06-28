МИА Лого
Zaev to meet Tusk, Hahn and Stoltenberg in Brussels

Thursday, June 28, 2018  11:11 AM

Brussels, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian government delegation led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev pays a two-day working visit to Brussels where is set to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk.

The meeting will also be attended by Deputy PM and Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and FM Nikola Dimitrov, Government Press Service told Thursday.

ЗАЕВ ШЕКЕРИНСКА ОСМАНИ ХАН

The delegation is also set to meet with the EU Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Zaev is to take part at Crans Montana Forum and to address the panel “South-Eastern Europe and the EU Accession.”

Столтенебрег и Заев

On Friday, Zaev is scheduled to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and will hold a joint press conference.

While in Brussels, Zaev will also take part at the meeting of the Party of European Socialists. sk/11:07

