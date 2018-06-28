Zaev to meet Tusk, Hahn and Stoltenberg in Brussels

Brussels, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian government delegation led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev pays a two-day working visit to Brussels where is set to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk.

The meeting will also be attended by Deputy PM and Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and FM Nikola Dimitrov, Government Press Service told Thursday.

The delegation is also set to meet with the EU Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Zaev is to take part at Crans Montana Forum and to address the panel “South-Eastern Europe and the EU Accession.”

On Friday, Zaev is scheduled to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and will hold a joint press conference.

While in Brussels, Zaev will also take part at the meeting of the Party of European Socialists. sk/11:07

###

