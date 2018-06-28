Aleksandar Popovski resigns as president of MNT's Executive Board

Skopje, 28 June 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian theater director Aleksandar Popovski announced his resignation from the Executive Board of the Macedonian National Theater at a press conference on Thursday.

Popovski listed several reasons for his resignation, such as problems in systematization and hiring, as well as suspicions of misuse of funds amounting to EUR 150,000.

His resignation was accepted by acting director Simona Ugrinovska and the four remaining members of the Executive Board (Petar Arsovski, Zoja Buzalkovska, Dragana Kostadinovska, and Nina Nikolikj), who, according to Popovski, share his opinion 'but have decided to stay on and fight through the institutions.'

"I would like for my resignation to spark off a serious debate about culture in Macedonia and draw the attention of the new Minister of Culture, who should become aware of this situation," Popovski said. mr/13:36

