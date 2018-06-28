Zaev-Morawiecki: Poland supports Macedonia on its path to EU, NATO

Warsaw, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday held working breakfast with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, accompanied by Deputy PM for European affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

After the working breakfast of the countries' government delegations, PMs Zaev and Morawiecki held a press conference

Morawiecki mentioned that a meeting at a prime ministerial level was held for the first time in 25 years after the establishment of diplomatic ties between Poland and Macedonia, for which he thanked Zaev.

The Polish Premier extended support for Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration bid. He congratulated his counterpart on the agreement over the name reached with Greece, which was paving the way for the opening of accession talks with the EU. Poland, he added, also supports Macedonia's NATO membership ambition, which is beneficial for the security of eastern Europe as well.

Zaev, on behalf of the citizens of Macedonia and of the government, congratulated Morawiecki on the 100th anniversary of the restoration of Poland's independence.

"I want to thank PM Morawiecki, the government of Poland and the citizens of Poland, for their precious support of the Euro-Atlantic integration efforts of Macedonia, in some crucial moments when our citizens needed it most," said Zaev.

Poland's support, he noted, for the opening of EU membership talks and NATO invitation, particularly after reaching the name deal with Greece, is very important for Macedonia since it is extended ahead of the Council of the EU.

"The EU's decision to open accession talks with Macedonia and NATO's invitation for Macedonia means better security and stability of the whole region of the Western Balkans, also of the whole of Europe and the world as well," PM Zaev stressed.

For Macedonia and the region, he said, Euro-Atlantic integration also mean economic development.

Zaev said he had told PM Morawiecki that Macedonia was committed to improving the business climate and working conditions and to providing equal support to both domestic and foreign companies.

"We want to strengthen economic cooperation with Poland, which is on the rise," he stated.

At the working breakfast, the interlocutors discussed ways to boost trade, economic relations, defense cooperation as well as in areas of mutual interest for the citizens of the two countries.

Macedonia has sincere friends across Europe, and Poland is one of the greatest friends of our country, PM Zaev concluded. ba/14:42

