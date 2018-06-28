FM Kotzias: Majority of Greek MPs to vote for ratification of name deal

Athens, 28 June 2018 (MIA) – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is confident that a majority of MPs will vote in favor of ratifying the Prespa (name) deal, MIA reports from Athens.

Speaking to ‘News 24/7’ radio, Kotzias voices strong belief that the Parliament will endorse the deal.

He expects that Skopje will hold a referendum on the deal on 16 or 23 September, followed by constitutional changes and ‘when this is over the deal will come to the Greek Parliament’. lk/15:53

###

