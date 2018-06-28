FM Kotzias: Majority of Greek MPs to vote for ratification of name deal
- Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:53 PM
Athens, 28 June 2018 (MIA) – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is confident that a majority of MPs will vote in favor of ratifying the Prespa (name) deal, MIA reports from Athens.
Speaking to ‘News 24/7’ radio, Kotzias voices strong belief that the Parliament will endorse the deal.
He expects that Skopje will hold a referendum on the deal on 16 or 23 September, followed by constitutional changes and ‘when this is over the deal will come to the Greek Parliament’. lk/15:53
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:23 PM | EU to welcome Macedonia-Greece name deal, conclusions show
Draft-conclusions of today's EU Summit, which should be adopted on Friday, welcome the name agreemen...
- 4:51 PM | PES welcomes Macedonia’s EU, NATO prospect
Premier and leader of ruling SDSM Zoran Zaev, accompanied by the party vice-president Radmila Seker...
- 3:53 PM | FM Kotzias: Majority of Greek MPs to vote for ratification of name deal
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is confident that a majority of MPs will vote in favor of ratif...
- 3:41 PM | "Golden Camera 300" life achievement award for British cinematographer Roger Deakins
British cinematographer Roger Deakins is the laureate of this year's "Golden Camera 300" life achiev...
- 3:32 PM | EU path set out, keep up reform pace, Tusk urges Zaev (video)
This is a good week for your country and for the Western Balkans. The EU ministers set out the path ...