Thursday, June 28, 2018, 

Thursday, June 28, 2018  3:53 PM

FM Kotzias: Majority of Greek MPs to vote for ratification of name deal

Athens, 28 June 2018 (MIA) – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is confident that a majority of MPs will vote in favor of ratifying the Prespa (name) deal, MIA reports from Athens.

Speaking to ‘News 24/7’ radio, Kotzias voices strong belief that the Parliament will endorse the deal.   

He expects that Skopje will hold a referendum on the deal on 16 or 23 September, followed by constitutional changes and ‘when this is over the deal will come to the Greek Parliament’. lk/15:53

