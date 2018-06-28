"Golden Camera 300" life achievement award for British cinematographer Roger Deakins

Skopie, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - British cinematographer Roger Deakins is the laureate of this year's "Golden Camera 300" life achievement award at the 39. International Cinematographers' Film Festival "Manaki Brothers", which will take place in Bitola on September 22-29.

Roger Deakins, 69, is best known for his work on the films of the Coen brothers, Sam Mendes, and Denis Villeneuve. Deakins has received fourteen nominations and one win for the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. His most well-known works include The Shawshank Redemption, Fargo, A Beautiful Mind, Skyfall, Sicario, and Blade Runner 2049, the latter of which won him his first Academy Award.

UK Ambassador Charles Garrett voiced his satisfaction from the fact that a British cinematographer would receive the life achievement award at the Manaki Brothers festival.

"Film is a significant part of the creative industries in the UK and a success in global terms. Film is art, education, medium, chronicler of time, reflection of culture and values we live in. That is why it deserves our support," said Garrett. ik/15:40

###

