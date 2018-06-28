PES welcomes Macedonia’s EU, NATO prospect

Skopje, 28 June 2019 (MIA) – Premier and leader of ruling SDSM Zoran Zaev, accompanied by the party vice-president Radmila Sekerinska, attended Thursday in Brussels a meeting of the Party of European Socialists (PES).

Leaders of European parties of socialists and social-democrats welcomed the Skopje-Athens name deal, which opens Macedonia’s path to the EU, NATO membership, SDSM said in a press release.

Zaev extended gratitude on PES support, especially to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras. He also asked for PES support during the implementation of the name deal.

Leader of the Greek ruling SYRIZA Tsipras labeled the name deal as historic and thanked the PES on its support during the negotiations preceding the agreement.

According to PES members the progressive governments in Macedonia and Albania made it possible for the two countries to achieve a 2019 start date for EU accession negotiations.

‘It is clear that the heroic efforts of governments in both Tirana and Skopje to prepare their countries for EU accession negotiations are finally bearing fruit. It will benefit not only the security and stability of the region, but also the whole of Europe, for both countries to take their rightful place at the EU table,’ PES president Sergei Stanishev said.

The PES has been a long-time champion of EU membership for the region, including hosting a programme of events and meetings in the Western Balkans in recent years to support their developing European orientation. lk/16:49

