EU to welcome Macedonia-Greece name deal, conclusions show

Brussels, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - Draft-conclusions of today's EU Summit, which should be adopted on Friday, welcome the name agreement reached by Macedonia and Greece.

The European Council strongly welcomes and supports the agreement between the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Greece over the name dispute. Alongside the treaty with Bulgaria, it sets a strong example for the others in the region on how to strengthen good neighborly relations, read the draft-conclusions, seen by MIA.

The leaders are also set to adopt the conclusions of the Council of the EU, reached on Tuesday, 'which set out the path towards opening accession negotiations in June 2019.' ba/17:22

