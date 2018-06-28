EU to welcome Macedonia-Greece name deal, conclusions show
- Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:23 PM
Brussels, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - Draft-conclusions of today's EU Summit, which should be adopted on Friday, welcome the name agreement reached by Macedonia and Greece.
The European Council strongly welcomes and supports the agreement between the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Greece over the name dispute. Alongside the treaty with Bulgaria, it sets a strong example for the others in the region on how to strengthen good neighborly relations, read the draft-conclusions, seen by MIA.
The leaders are also set to adopt the conclusions of the Council of the EU, reached on Tuesday, 'which set out the path towards opening accession negotiations in June 2019.' ba/17:22
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:23 PM | EU to welcome Macedonia-Greece name deal, conclusions show
Draft-conclusions of today's EU Summit, which should be adopted on Friday, welcome the name agreemen...
- 4:51 PM | PES welcomes Macedonia’s EU, NATO prospect
Premier and leader of ruling SDSM Zoran Zaev, accompanied by the party vice-president Radmila Seker...
- 3:53 PM | FM Kotzias: Majority of Greek MPs to vote for ratification of name deal
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is confident that a majority of MPs will vote in favor of ratif...
- 3:41 PM | "Golden Camera 300" life achievement award for British cinematographer Roger Deakins
British cinematographer Roger Deakins is the laureate of this year's "Golden Camera 300" life achiev...
- 3:32 PM | EU path set out, keep up reform pace, Tusk urges Zaev (video)
This is a good week for your country and for the Western Balkans. The EU ministers set out the path ...