Macedonia has opportunity to close EU membership chapter: PM

Skopje, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - The EU accession talks date is a great incentive for all citizens and the country has the opportunity to close a strategic chapter of its modern history - full-fledged membership in the European Union, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told the Crans Montana Forum in Brussels on Thursday.

In an address at panel "South-Eastern Europe and the EU Accession", PM Zaev briefed forum participants with the name agreement and the strategic partnership with Greece, the Government said in a press release.

He said the agreement, reached in the spirit of European democracy, will be put at a referendum, at which citizens will have the final say over the future name of the country - Republic of North Macedonia - along with internationally confirmed Macedonian identity.

This was, the PM added, followed by the EU decision to give Macedonia a date for the start of accession talks, which represents the final stage in the country's path towards membership.

"The country has deserved this, following the clear recommendation by the European Commission back in April, which said that Macedonia meets the required criteria. Only two years ago, the Commission described Macedonia as a captured state, a term for countries kidnapped by corruption and authoritarian regimes. A year later, the Commission noted positive changes, a dynamic reform process, inclusiveness and social dialogue, political will for settlement of disputes with neighbors, as well as a clearly expressed vision for a European future," said Zaev.

According to him, the difference from the previous report is huge.

"Today, Macedonia is a free society with tangible political will for reforms that were absent in the past," stressed Zaev.

He said Macedonia would resume its reform path in achieving its strategic aspirations of joining EU and NATO.

"EU's consolidation will be complete once it embraces the countries of the Western Balkans that, of course, meet criteria. We are well aware the incentive that EU gives to countries that are part of the negotiating process is essential, focused, motivating and encouraging. We have a specific goal in front of us. We have never been closer to EU membership," underlined PM Zaev.

The Crans Montana Forum brings together heads of state and government, politicians and activists from across Europe. ik/19:33

