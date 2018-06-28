Zaev: Clear accession talks date, screening begins around July 20

Skopje, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday that Macedonia has received a clear date for the start of EU accession talks, while the screening process of chapters would begin with a visit by Commissioner Johannes Hahn around July 20.

"We have received a clear date for the beginning of the talks and there is no dilemma in this. The screening process begins with the visit of Commissioner Hahn in the second half of July. I believe Macedonia will timely go through all steps," PM Zaev told Telma TV station.

He said Macedonia is prepared for the talks and reforms in the judiciary, media, public administration, security are fully coordinated with the European Commission and the European Delegation to Skopje.

"We will continue to do this," said Zaev and added that Macedonia needs swift reforms so that citizens can feel the changes.

According to him, the decision over the accession talks date is a strong motivation that represents an obligation for everyone to complete the reforms.

The PM said Macedonia has no other option to EU and NATO.

"I believe in the citizens of Macedonia and their optimism that these objectives are attainable," said Zaev.

PM Zaev is set to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday morning.

"The invitation for NATO membership, which we have waited for since 2008, will arrive at the Alliance Summit on July 11-12 in Brussels. A three-month screening period will precede the ratification of the protocol by NATO member-states," underlined Zaev. ik/20:59

