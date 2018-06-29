US welcomes EU decision over Macedonia's accession talks

Washington, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - The U.S. Department of State has welcomed the decision by the Council of the European Union that sets out a path to open accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania in June 2019 and reconfirms the importance of the name agreement with Greece.

The Department of State says the EU decision is contingent upon further concrete progress in specific areas.

"The Council’s decision highlights the strong strides both countries have made in implementing reforms to align their national laws with EU standards," reads the statement obtained by MIA.

As a friend and partner of Macedonia, the United States is helping the government to advance its Euro-Atlantic integration.

"This includes strengthening rule of law, improving government accountability, and reforming the judiciary, intelligence services, and public administration. These are important issues to address, regardless of the EU accession process," says the Department of State.

The United States also welcomes the historic agreement to resolve the name dispute, which "bolsters regional security, prosperity and the countries’ shared European future."

"Prime Ministers Zaev and Tsipras demonstrated vision, courage, and persistence in their pursuit of a mutually acceptable solution," underlines the U.S. Department of State. ik/09:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.