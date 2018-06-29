European Council backs opening accession talks with Macedonia

Brussels, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - The European Council backs the decision for opening accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania.

“The European Council strongly welcomes and supports the agreement reached between the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Greece on the name issue. This, together with the agreement between Bulgaria and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness, and Cooperation, sets a strong example for others in the region to strengthen good neighbourly relations,” reads the conclusion from European Council meeting held on Thursday.

On June 26, the EU Council reached unity on the progress of Macedonia and Albania on the European integration agenda. The Council concludes that Skopje and Tirana will be able to open accession talks in June 2019 if they meet certain conditions. sk/09:34

