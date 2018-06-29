Tsipras meets Stoltenberg, name agreement on agenda
- Friday, June 29, 2018 9:28 AM
Athens, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met Thursday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of a European Council in Brussels, discussing the name agreement and the issue of the two Greek soldiers detained by Turkey, ANA-MPA reports.
"The meeting lasted about twenty minutes and according to sources, Tsipras highlighted that the name agreement foresees that all procedures must be followed before NATO launches FYROM's entry talks. Stoltenberg replied that NATO agrees with this framework," says the Greek news agency. ik/09:27
