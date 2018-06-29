Popovski: Transparency, cooperation among reporters in fighting against fake news

Skopje, 28 June 2018 (MIA) – Minister without Portfolio in charge of Communications, Accountability, and Transparency Robert Popovski addressed the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's 98th Rose-Roth Seminar during its seventh session on 'The State of the Media Landscape in the Western Balkans: The Influence of Disinformation and Misinformation in the Creation of Public Opinion in the Western Balkans' held in Parliament on Friday.

According to Popovski, transparency and ethical journalism are essential in the fight against misinformation not only at the national but also at the regional level. He said that governments and all political subjects must support the principles and values of ethical reporting because the trend of spreading fake news undermines regional democracy, reforms and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Popovski said that, according to the Reporters Without Borders' 2018 World Press Freedom Index, the situation in Western Balkans media was still alarming and cooperation was lacking.



Popovski called on regional media to cooperate more closely and become more knowledgeable about developments in neighboring countries, forging a united front in the defense against fake news.

He reiterated what activities were being carried out currently to reform Macedonian media, including the national public broadcasting service, and he called on the opposition to support the new Law on Media in parliamentary procedure.

"I'd like to call on all political structures to support this law because the media and citizens approve of it and politics shouldn't interfere here too much," Popovski said. mr/12:03

###

