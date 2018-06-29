NATO explains procedure for Macedonia’s membership

Brussels, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained the steps following today’s meeting with PM Zoran Zaev after the confusion reigned in the public regarding the procedure for Macedonia’s membership. The successful referendum on agreement with Greece remains key requirement, but Macedonia is to participate at all NATO meetings even prior to full-fledged membership.

At the upcoming NATO Summit on July 11-12 in Brussels, Macedonia will be invited to start accession talks, this inevitable process through which all previous member states have passed, Stoltenberg said.

“I am confident that Heads of State and Government will invite the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to start the accession talks at our summit in July, then we will start the accession talks then the country will be able to join NATO as soon as these internal processes have been finished. We are ready to make you a full member of the Alliance as soon as these internal processes are finalized,” Stoltenberg explained.

After finalizing the accession talks, an accession protocol will be signed, which has to be ratified in the different parliaments of all NATO member states.

“It varies a bit how long time this takes, but I can give two examples,” Stoltenberg said.

“When Montenegro joined, we invited Montenegro to start accession talks in December 2015, then we completed the accession talks in March 2016, three months and all 29 allies have ratified it by June 2017,” he said.

“The thing that takes some time is the ratification in the different member states,” Stoltenberg underlined.

“When Albania and Croatia joined, they were invited in April 2008 at Bucharest Summit and they joined in April 2009. One year later,” he said.

“We speak about something between one and one half year from we invite to start accession talks until the country can be a full member. But as soon as we have signed accession protocol which normally takes just a few months then country will be invited to participate at all NATO meetings and will sit around the table will be part of the NATO Council. Montenegro started to participate in all NATO activities in March 2016, only three months after we started the accession talks,” Stoltenberg said.

“This can go quite quickly as soon as the FYROM have finalized the agreement, made the necessary changes in the Constitution and then we can invite the country to join under this new name, the Republic of North Macedonia. I really hope that the people of your country will seize this opportunity, it’s a historic opportunity,” he underlined, MIA correspondent reports from Brussels.

“If this opportunity is turned down, then it’s very hard to image how once again we come to a situation when you are so close to joining NATO. It’s for the people to decide but we are ready to invite and to do it as quickly as possible and we speak about months,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg does not want to comment obstructions of President Ivanov saying it’s up to the state to decide how these internal processes in the country are organised and how agreement with Athens will be finalized. sk/12:16

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.