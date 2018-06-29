NATO accession talks begin on July 12

Brussels, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's NATO accession talks will begin by the delivery of the membership invitation on July 12. The signing of the accession protocol is expected in January 2019, following the implementation of Macedonia's obligations stemming from the name agreement, Government sources told MIA.

From that day forward, Macedonia will take part in all NATO structures, getting a chair on the table of the North Atlantic Council, sitting next to Norway.

The ratification of the accession protocol in all NATO member-states requires approximately 1-1,5 year. ik/11:30

###

