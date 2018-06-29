МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, June 29, 2018, 

NATO accession talks begin on July 12

Friday, June 29, 2018  11:31 AM

NATO accession talks begin on July 12

Brussels, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's NATO accession talks will begin by the delivery of the membership invitation on July 12. The signing of the accession protocol is expected in January 2019, following the implementation of Macedonia's obligations stemming from the name agreement, Government sources told MIA.

From that day forward, Macedonia will take part in all NATO structures, getting a chair on the table of the North Atlantic Council, sitting next to Norway.

The ratification of the accession protocol in all NATO member-states requires approximately 1-1,5 year. ik/11:30

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/29/2018 2:43:54 PM NATO membership is Macedonia's sovereign right: spokesman
6/27/2018 1:23:57 PM Former US ambassador: North Macedonia depicts reality and history
6/25/2018 8:31:40 AM Macedonia expects EU talks date, NATO invitation following Greece's consent
6/20/2018 12:00:13 PM Stoltenberg: Macedonia could receive NATO invitation on July 11-12 Summit
6/6/2018 3:31:04 PM NATO to defend Macedonia from Russia aggression, says Hutchison
Top