МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, June 29, 2018, 

PM sees Macedonia's spot on NATO map of member-states

Friday, June 29, 2018  11:44 AM

PM sees Macedonia

Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has posted on Facebook a photo of himself and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg while looking at the map of NATO member-states.

"Saw our spot on the map of NATO member-states. The 30th spot belongs to Macedonia. The 30th mast is reserved for the Macedonian flag," posted PM Zaev.

At the joint press conference with Zaev, NATO chief Stoltenberg voiced expectation that leaders of member-states will extend a membership invitation to Macedonia at the July 11-12 summit in Brussels. ik/11:41

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/29/2018 10:27:59 AM Stoltenberg: NATO’s door is open, and you are on the doorstep
6/15/2018 11:36:35 AM Zaev says strongly believes in agreement, identity issue finally closed
6/4/2018 8:18:46 AM Zaev optimist over NATO invitation in July
11/6/2017 10:42:45 AM PM Zaev expects strong reaction from Russia over Macedonia's NATO accession
2/26/2017 4:30:01 PM NATO calls on President Ivanov to give Zaev a mandate to form a Government
Top