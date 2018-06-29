PM sees Macedonia's spot on NATO map of member-states

Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has posted on Facebook a photo of himself and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg while looking at the map of NATO member-states.

"Saw our spot on the map of NATO member-states. The 30th spot belongs to Macedonia. The 30th mast is reserved for the Macedonian flag," posted PM Zaev.

At the joint press conference with Zaev, NATO chief Stoltenberg voiced expectation that leaders of member-states will extend a membership invitation to Macedonia at the July 11-12 summit in Brussels. ik/11:41

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.