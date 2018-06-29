Maas: Germany will continue to support Macedonia

Berlin, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has welcomed EU's decision for opening of the accession talks path of Macedonia and Albania, urging both countries to see this as an incentive.

"The European Union took an important decision this week - the accession negotiations with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Albania can start in 2019. We have invested a lot for this encouraging signal that recognizes the reform efforts in recent years. Discussions in Brussels were not easy, but we are pleased that all 28 EU member-states reached a compromise at the end. I call on all politicians in Skopje and Tirana to see this success as an incentive to continue reforms. Germany will provide its full support," FM Maas told Deutsche Welle. ik/11:54

