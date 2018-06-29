МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, June 29, 2018, 

Maas: Germany will continue to support Macedonia

Friday, June 29, 2018  11:56 AM

Maas: Germany will continue to support Macedonia

Berlin, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has welcomed EU's decision for opening of the accession talks path of Macedonia and Albania, urging both countries to see this as an incentive.

"The European Union took an important decision this week - the accession negotiations with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Albania can start in 2019. We have invested a lot for this encouraging signal that recognizes the reform efforts in recent years. Discussions in Brussels were not easy, but we are pleased that all 28 EU member-states reached a compromise at the end. I call on all politicians in Skopje and Tirana to see this success as an incentive to continue reforms. Germany will provide its full support," FM Maas told Deutsche Welle. ik/11:54

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/29/2018 9:22:42 AM US welcomes EU decision over Macedonia's accession talks
6/26/2018 1:36:41 PM Still no outcome on Macedonia accession talks, decision could be delayed until EU summit
6/26/2018 10:58:01 AM Rith: Germany gives green light to Macedonia
6/26/2018 10:39:20 AM Dutch FM hopes for decision on Macedonia, Albania accession negotiations
6/25/2018 10:48:06 AM Kneissl: Negotiations with Macedonia and Albania not a gift, but logic
Top