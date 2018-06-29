Organizations file motions for annulment of name agreement before Greek constitutional court

Athens, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - The Greek Federation of Cultural Associations of Macedonians and the Pan-Macedonian Associations have filed motions to the Greek constitutional court for annulment of the name agreement and Greece's letters to NATO and EU, MIA reports from Athens.

The organizations claim the agreement violates the constitution and "leads to swift breakup of Greece", urging for withdrawal of Greece's letters to NATO and EU over the removal of the veto for Macedonia's accession.

"The agreement insults us as Macedonians, because it takes away our right to call ourselves Macedonians. We are forced to explain the footnotes of the agreement by saying we have an antique descent, while the others are of Slavic background, that they speak the Slavic Macedonian language, while we use the antique Macedonian, namely Greek language. Utterly ridiculous!", explain the organizations. ik/12:08

