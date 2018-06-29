AJM asks Parliament to stop delaying media reforms

Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) – The Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM) called a press conference Friday to express concern that the 'fabricated' amendment debate held by the opposition-led Committee on Transport, Communications and Environment was delaying the adoption of the Draft Law on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services.

AJM described this law as being crucial to introducing media reforms that would raise the standards of journalism in the country.

According to AJM president Naser Selmani, the draft law has received widespread support from the press community and has passed the international scrutiny of OSCE and the European Council.

"The only flaw in this law is that it doesn't allocate stable and sustainable financing of the Macedonian Radio Television and the Agency for Media, which is necessary for them to work independently and professionally," Selmani said.

"So it's unusual that out of the 80 VMRO-DPMNE-submitted amendments, not even one addresses this major flaw.

"Which goes to show that the main goal of the opposition MPs is not the fate of MRT, but dragging out the discussion to protect their party soldiers in MRT's Programming Council and the Agency for Media's Council."



Selmani called on Liljana Zaturovska, the Chair of the Committee on Transport, Communications, and Environment, to schedule a continuation of the discussion, and VMRO-DPMNE representatives to stop the 'fabricated debate' and let Parliament pass the law.

Otherwise, Selmani pointed out, the parliamentary majority needed to take responsibility and proceed with media reforms applying the provisions contained in the existing Law on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services.

"If the opposition keeps being unproductive, we ask from the Committee on Elections and Appointment Issues to dismiss three members from the MRT's Programming Council and one member from the Agency for Media's Council because their elections failed to comply with legal procedure," Selmani said. mr/13:23

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.