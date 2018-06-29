Modern agriculture requires quality and timely services: minister

Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - If we fail to establish quality advisory system in agriculture, we might as well resign and go home, Minister of Agriculture Ljupco Nikolovski told Friday a public debate, organized by the Faculty of Agricultural Science and Food in Skopje.

Nikolovski said he was 'appalled' at the fact that in Macedonia only one institution is providing advisory services to farmers, whose capacities are, in fact, minimal compared to the demand.

"Whether planned reforms will be successful or not depends entirely on the quality of advisory support. At the moment, the Agency for Promotion of Development of Agriculture is the only institution that provides advisory services. Less than 700 agricultural holdings annually are covered by these services, which doesn't correspond with the number of beneficiaries of state support and the figure of 30,000-40,000 agricultural holdings registered to have a serious developing capacity," noted the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy.

According to him, strong, day-to-day activities with farmers must be introduced so as to inform them and educate them on the policies.

"Quality and timely services are a must for a modern, competitive agriculture. Macedonia needs this now the most, because it sets out the path towards EU membership," Nikolovski stated.

Today's public debate was attended by heads of state institutions and agencies, officials of agricultural organizations and of chambers of commerce.

Macedonia last year registered over 170,000 agricultural holdings. Of those, 99.8% are family farms with half of those using less than three hectares of agricultural land.

A draft-law on advisory system in agriculture has been prepared and put up for public debate with today's event in which all relevant parties can participate.

After concluding all debates, the bill will be sent to be considered in governmental procedure and is most likely to be turned into law in 2019, announced Minister Nikolovski. ba/13:42

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.