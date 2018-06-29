МИА Лого
Friday, June 29, 2018, 

NATO membership is Macedonia's sovereign right: spokesman

Friday, June 29, 2018  2:43 PM

Moscow, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's integration into NATO is a sovereign right of the country. Moscow fosters good relations with Skopje, but it opposes the efforts of the Alliance moving closer to the borders of Russia, said a Russian spokesman.

"That’s the sovereign affair of Macedonia itself. We appreciate and value our good relations with Macedonia and are interested in cultivating our relations. However, as far as efforts to move NATO’s infrastructure and the alliance in general closer to our borders are concerned, you know only too well what Moscow’s attitude to that process is. Nothing has changed in this respect," Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin's spokesman, said when asked to comment on the prospect of Macedonia joining NATO. ba/14:42

