Macedonia, UK sign cooperation memorandums to improve efficiency of courts

Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Memorandums for cooperation in the areas of public prosecution and administrative courts were signed Friday at the Ministry of Justice by Justice Minister Renata Deskoska, UK Ambassador Charles Garrett, as well as by officials of the Council of Public Prosecutors, Public Prosecution of the Republic of Macedonia, and the Administrative Court and the High Administrative Court.

To create a matrix to monitor the performances at the Public Prosecution of Macedonia is the objective of the first memorandum signed regarding public prosecution.

The document will provide support in key sectors of the legal system of Macedonia that will help the implementation of a project in cooperation with the Center for Legal Research and Analyzes and Pricewaterhousecoopers Macedonia.

The second document, in the field of administrative courts, aims at providing support to the administrative courts to implement a project on improving efficiency and effectiveness of administrative justice. This project will be also implemented by the Center for Legal Research and Analyzes and Pricewaterhousecoopers Macedonia, the Justice Ministry said.

Minister Deskoska thanked the outgoing Ambassador for his cooperation and personal engagement in supporting the institutions in meeting standards required in the Euro-Atlantic integration process.

"Today's signing of the memorandums is yet anther affirmation of the good cooperation between the two countries and the commitment of the government to implement ongoing reforms in judiciary," Deskoska stated.

Judiciary and prosecution and their independence lay the foundation of a democratic society, according to Ambassador Garrett.

He said that successful and prosperous societies shared one thing in common - firm rule of law. Judiciary, Garrett said, is one of the key sectors in Macedonia that needs to implement reforms on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration. He welcomed the 'clear determination' of the judiciary, prosecution and the Ministry of Justice to cooperate in this field. ba/16:16

