Speaker Xhaferi meets Kosovo MP Balje

Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi held talks Friday with members and the chairperson of Kosovo Parliament Committee on Human Rights, Gender Equality, Missing Persons and Petitions, Duda Balje.

Regular meetings at parliamentary level set basis for advancing the relations between the two countries, Xhaferi told the visiting delegation.

He briefed the guest about the current activities of Macedonia’s Parliament towards restoring of its legislative role, the Speaker’s Office said in a press release.

Xhaferi also referred to the government’s achievements related to advancing Macedonia’s relations with all of its neighbors. In this respect, he notified the friendship treaty with Bulgaria and the name deal with Greece, which opens Macedonia’s road to the EU, NATO membership – the country’s strategic goals since its independence.

Balje extended gratitude for Macedonia’s regular support of Kosovo’s promotion on the international scene. She also voiced belief that the cooperation between the parliaments of both countries would advance further. The Friendship Groups in the two Parliaments will be a good basis for developing the relations and exchanging experiences, she said. lk/16:10

###

