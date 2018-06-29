Skopje-Athens deal – rather significant for the region, Kosovo President says

Pristina, 29 June 2018 (MIA) – Settling of the dispute between Macedonia and Greece and finalizing the Pristina-Belgrade negotiations are rather significant for the region, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said Friday at his meeting with NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Paolo Alli.

Thaci commended the EU’s renewed attention for the Western Balkans, notifying in this respect the EU enlargement strategy and Sofia Summit, MIA reports from Pristina.

Settling of the Macedonia-Greece name dispute and the start of the final phase of Kosovo-Serbia dialogue are the first tangible results of the EU’s fresh engagement in the region, Thaci said. lk/17:19

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.