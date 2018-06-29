PM Zaev for MTV: EU to launch screening process for Macedonia next month

Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) – As the European Union set the date, the screening process should be launched in late July and I expect for Macedonia’s accession talks to actually commence next June, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says in an interview with the national MTV, conducted in Brussels.

He notified that a referendum on Skopje-Athens name deal would most probably be scheduled for late September.

The screening, or analytical examination of the EU acquis, is a preparatory phase of accession negotiations. The screening process is carried out jointly by the European Commission and each of the candidate countries. This process allows the latter to familiarise themselves with the acquis and, subsequently, to indicate their level of alignment with EU legislation and outline plans for further alignment. A further purpose of screening is to identify those areas of the acquis in which progress is needed if the candidate countries' legislation is to be compatible with the EU rules. These areas are divided into chapters.

‘I hope that we shall start opening chapters in June 2019,’ Zaev says.

Referring to NATO membership, Zaev says the Alliance’s Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, has explained the steps regarding the procedure for Macedonia’s accession to the organization.

‘The spot where Macedonia’s flag will be hoisted is already determined. By completion of the negotiating process, which will take about three months, Macedonia takes its place on the table along with NATO members,’ Zaev says.

PM Zaev is certain that recent achievements, namely settled bilateral problems and invitations for EU, NATO membership, will stimulate not only the Macedonian government but all institutions and citizens to deliver tangible results. lk/18:28

