Exhibit of children's artworks in Skopje museum

Skopje, 30 June 2018 (MIA) - Exhibit of artworks by five-year-old children from kindergarten "Detska Radost" will open in the Museum of the City of Skopje on Saturday.

The artworks follow their visit to the archaeological display in the Museum titled "The Journey of the Great Mother".

The children's creations are made from different materials and in diverse art techniques - tempera, dough, clay, foil, collage, plasterboard, porcelain cups, textile, dolls etc. ik/10:33

